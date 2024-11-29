Parts of Ontario could get more than 75 cm of snow this weekend: Environment Canada

November 29, 2024 at 16 h 28 min
The Canadian Press
Environment Canada is warning of snow squalls in parts of Ontario north of the Greater Toronto Area this weekend, with more than 75 centimetres of snow accumulation possible in some areas.

The weather agency has issued snow squall warnings for much of cottage country, including Bracebridge, Haliburton, Owen Sound, Huntsville and Parry Sound.

The warnings say some areas may see peak snowfall rates of up to 10 centimetres per hour, with local accumulations possibly exceeding 75 centimetres by Sunday.

The agency says snow squalls can cause weather conditions to vary, and changes from clear skies to heavy snow can happen within just a few kilometres.

It says heavy snow and blowing snow could lead to poor or zero visibility at times, with power outages possible.

The agency says travel in these areas is expected to be “difficult to nearly impossible” during intense snowfall, and advises those travelling to make emergency preparations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2024.

