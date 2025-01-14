Parts of Ontario expected to see up to 40 cm of snow, Environment Canada warns

January 14, 2025 at 17 h 15 min
The Canadian Press
Parts of Ontario expected to see up to 40 cm of snow, Environment Canada warns

Environment Canada says parts of Ontario are expected to be hit by heavy, blowing snow today and Wednesday, and some areas could see up to 40 centimetres.

The weather agency has issued snow squall warnings for a stretch of the province along Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, from Huron County to the south and Parry Sound to the north.

Communities along Georgian Bay could see between 20 and 40 centimetres of snow, with peak snowfall rates of up to 10 centimetres per hour until this afternoon.

The agency says areas including Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale could see snowfall accumulations of up to 30 centimetres through Wednesday afternoon.

It says snow squalls can reduce visibility and changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common.

The agency is advising residents to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2025.

