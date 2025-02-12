Parts of Ontario to see up to 40 cm of snow: Environment Canada

February 12, 2025 at 14 h 24 min
The Canadian Press
Environment Canada says much of southern Ontario will see heavy snowfall tonight and some regions could see up to 40 centimetres of snow, while northern Ontario braces for extreme cold temperatures.

The weather agency has issued winter storm warnings for areas including Owen Sound, Barrie and Cornwall, which could see 20 to 30 centimetres of snow today.

It says the Ottawa area and Haliburton County are expected to see up to 40 centimetres of snow into Thursday afternoon.

The agency has also issued snowfall warnings for areas including the Greater Toronto Area, London and Sarnia, which could get up to 25 centimetres of snow tonight and into Thursday morning.

It also says parts of northern Ontario, including Dryden, Vermilion Bay and Kenora, will see extreme cold temperatures with wind chill values near -40 C.

For areas under snowfall and winter storm warnings, the agency warns that rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult and could affect traffic in urban areas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2025.

