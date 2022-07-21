Parts of Ontario under thunderstorm, tornado watch, in addition to heat warnings

July 21, 2022 — Changed at 20 h 40 min on July 20, 2022
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — There were tornado watches and thunderstorm warnings across Ontario on Wednesday as much of the province continued sweltering from extreme heat.

Environment Canada issued tornado watches for regions that included Barrie, Grey-Bruce, Algonquin, London, Waterloo and Windsor. Southern regions like Elgin, London, Sarnia, Waterloo and Windsor were placed under severe thunderstorm warnings.

The weather agency also placed much of northern and southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area, under severe thunderstorm watch. 

Many parts of the province remained under a second day of heat warnings, with temperatures that neared or surpassed 30 C and hit the upper 30s when combined with humidity. 

Ontario has been sweltering under high temperatures this week. 

In northern Ontario, heat warnings were in place in and around the Greater Sudbury area and North Bay-West Nipissing, but they were removed by the evening. Most of southern Ontario remained under similar warnings by late Wednesday.

Environment Canada said the expected overnight low of 20 C would provide little relief from the heat.

The weather agency said some parts of southern Ontario could see the heat linger for another four days, though many will see some relief by Thursday.

Residents have been reminded to watch for signs of heat illness, which include swelling, dizziness or fainting, nausea or vomiting, rapid breathing, extreme thirst and unusually dark urine.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2022.

