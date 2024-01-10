Passenger at Toronto Pearson Airport opened cabin door, fell to tarmac: Air Canada

Passenger at Toronto Pearson Airport opened cabin door, fell to tarmac: Air Canada

TORONTO — Air Canada says it is conducting a review after a passenger boarding a flight from Toronto to Dubai opened a cabin door and fell to the tarmac at Pearson Airport.

The carrier says it happened on Flight AC056 on Monday, while the aircraft was at the gate at the Toronto airport.

It says a passenger who had boarded the plane normally did not proceed to their seat but instead opened a cabin door on the opposite side of the aircraft.

Air Canada says the passenger fell to the tarmac and was injured, and emergency services responded to the scene. 

It says the flight – a Boeing 777 set to carry 319 customers – was delayed and departed later due to what happened.

Air Canada says all of its boarding and cabin operating procedures were followed at the time. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2024.

