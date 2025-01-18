Pat King, organizer of the ‘Freedom Convoy,’ to be sentenced Feb. 7

January 18, 2025 at 1 h 04 min
Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press
Pat King, organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy,' to be sentenced Feb. 7

OTTAWA — Pat King, an organizer of the 2022 “Freedom Convoy” protest, is set to be sentenced Feb. 7.

Superior Court Justice Charles Hackland found King guilty on five counts In November, including mischief and disobeying a court order.

He was found not guilty on three counts of intimidation and one count of obstructing police.

King could be facing up to 10 years in prison, but his defence wants the sentence limited to time served and probation.

King spent five months in jail before being granted bail.

He spent more than another week behind bars after the Crown alleged that he breached his bail conditions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2025.

