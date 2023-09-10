Patricia Arquette, Spike Lee and Pedro Almodovar to be toasted at TIFF Tribute Awards

September 10, 2023 at 8 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
David Friend, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Patricia Arquette, Spike Lee and Pedro Almodovar to be toasted at TIFF Tribute Awards

TORONTO — Actress Patricia Arquette and filmmakers Spike Lee and Pedro Almodovar are among the names being honoured at tonight’s TIFF Tribute Awards.

The annual gala fundraiser, held as part of the Toronto International Film Festival, has selected the three Oscar winners to be among the filmmakers it celebrates during an evening that’s likely to be short on star power as the dual Hollywood writers and actors strikes drag on.

Arquette will receive the TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award for her decades-long screen career that includes a supporting actress Oscar win for “Boyhood.” She’s at the film festival with her feature directorial debut “Gonzo Girl.”

Lee has been selected for the Ebert Director Award, which celebrates his influence, including his groundbreaking 1989 film “Do the Right Thing” and 2019’s “BlacKkKlansman,” which won him the Academy Award for adapted screenplay.

Almodovar will receive the Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media, which recognizes leadership in uniting social impact and cinema. He directed the Oscar-winning “All About My Mother,” and presents his new short film “Strange Way of Life” at this year’s festival.

Other honourees include “Free Guy” director Shawn Levy who gets the Norman Jewison Career Achievement Award and “Fear the Walking Dead” actor Colman Domingo and “Phantom Thread” actress Vicky Krieps who both receive this year’s performer awards.

The TIFF Tribute Awards are being held at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel with proceeds supporting the Viola Desmond Cinema campaign to rename the main cinema at TIFF’s headquarters after the civil rights pioneer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

George Springer’s four RBIs power Blue Jays past Royals 5-1 in key Toronto win
Ontario News

George Springer’s four RBIs power Blue Jays past Royals 5-1 in key Toronto win

TORONTO — The stakes are higher in September, but George Springer loves rising to the occasion. Springer…

Ontario News

Springer has 2 HRs and 4 RBIs, Toronto beats Royals 5-1 as Greinke drops to 1-15

TORONTO (AP) — George Springer homered twice and drove in four runs, Kevin Gausman struck out 10 over…