Patriotes, Redbirds advance to U Sports men’s hockey semifinals

TORONTO — Simon Lafrance scored once and added four assists as the University of Quebec Trois-Rivières Patriotes defeated the Moncton Aigles Bleus in Friday’s quarterfinal action in the U Sports men’s hockey championship.

Felix Lafrance scored twice on the power play for the second-ranked Patriotes, while Charles Beaudoin and Kaylen Gauthier added singles. Alexis Gravel stopped 34 of 37 shots for the Patriotes.

Jeremy Lapointe scored for the Aigles Blues, who trailed 3-0 after the first period and 5-1 heading into the third. The Aigles Bleus outshot the Patriotes 37-20 at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

The Patriotes will face the McGill Redbirds in the semifinals. The Redbirds upset the third-ranked UBC Thunderbirds 3-2 in Friday’s late game.

Stephane Huard’s goal eight minutes into the third period snapped a 2-2 tie and allowed the Redbirds to upset the T-Birds.

Xavier Fortin and Zachary Gallant also scored for the Redbirds, who trailed 1-0 after the first period but were tied 2-2 heading into the third.

Josh Williams had a goal and assist for the Thunderbirds, while Tian Rask added a single.

UBC outshot McGill 37-14 but netminder Alexis Shank was superb, stopping 35 shots for the Redbirds.

