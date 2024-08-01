PBO estimates capital gain tax change to bring in $17.4B in revenue over five years

August 1, 2024 at 13 h 56 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
PBO estimates capital gain tax change to bring in $17.4B in revenue over five years

OTTAWA — The parliamentary budget officer estimates the Liberals’ increase to the capital gains inclusion rate will bring in $17.4 billion in revenue over five years.

That’s two billion dollars less than the federal government projected in its spring budget.

The Liberal government proposed making two-thirds rather than one-half of capital gains — the profit made on the sale of assets — taxable.

The proposal was met with pushback from business groups as well as physicians who expect to be affected by the change.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has defended what is effectively a tax increase, arguing that it is about delivering generational fairness to young people who need the government to spend more on things like housing.

The increase to the inclusion rate came into effect on June 25, although legislation has yet to pass Parliament.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Thomson Reuters reports earnings of US$841 million in Q2
Ontario News

Thomson Reuters reports earnings of US$841 million in Q2

TORONTO — Thomson Reuters says its earnings slipped in the second quarter while revenue rose and it edged up its revenue outlook.…