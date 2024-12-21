Pearson Airport travellers may have been exposed to measles on Dec. 8

December 20, 2024 at 20 h 21 min
Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Toronto’s public health agency says people who travelled through Pearson Airport earlier this month may have been exposed to measles.

Toronto Public Health says a person with a case of measles took Emirates Airlines Flight EK241 from Dubai to Toronto on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Those who were in Terminal 1 in the Toronto airport from roughly 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. that day may have also been exposed.

The measles virus is highly contagious and can linger in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours.

The public health agency is urging those who may have been exposed to check their health records to make sure they’ve been vaccinated.

They should also monitor for symptoms that may include fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes and a red rash until Dec. 29.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2024.

