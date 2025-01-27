Pedneault intends to become co-leader of the Greens again after six-month pause

January 27, 2025 at 18 h 14 min
Reading time: 1 min
Emilie Bergeron, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
OTTAWA — Jonathan Pedneault says he intends to return as co-leader of the Green Party of Canada.

He says that the party has asked him to return to co-leadership with Elizabeth May after he stepped back from the role in July.

Pedneault, who has worked for both Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, says he chose to quit as co-leader after getting ”life altering news” about his health.

After his situation improved, he says, he took advantage of the pause in his political life to get back to his previous work in conflict zones, which brought him to Syria.

Pedneault says the election of Donald Trump in the United States convinced him he ”couldn’t stand on the sidelines anymore.”

May says she’s confident Green party members will vote to affirm Pedneault as co-leader again and she’s happy he is returning to the role.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published January 27, 2025.

