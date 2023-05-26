Peel police say ‘prolific violent offender’ considered armed and dangerous

May 26, 2023 at 3 h 51 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

Peel Regional Police are looking for a federal parolee who they say is a “prolific violent offender” and may be at large in the area.

Investigators from the Peel Regional Police Intimate Partner Violence Unit say 39-year-old Kyle Andrews is currently wanted on multiple charges.

They include multiple firearm charges, forcible confinement and assault, among others.

Police say Andrews may be driving a 2014 white Mercedes GK2 with the Ontario licence plate CXCC550.

Authorities say he is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

Anyone who sees Andrews or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Toronto mayoral candidates spar over budget deficit, affordable housing at debate
Ontario News

Toronto mayoral candidates spar over budget deficit, affordable housing at debate

TORONTO — The six leading candidates in Toronto's mayoral election held their fourth debate in 48 hours…

Police lay no charges against former Unifor head Jerry Dias in alleged bribery case
Ontario News

Police lay no charges against former Unifor head Jerry Dias in alleged bribery case

TORONTO — Former Unifor president Jerry Dias was not charged as the result of an investigation launched…