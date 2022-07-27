Peel Reginal Police say a child has died after being struck by a train

July 27, 2022 at 1 h 57 min
The Canadian Press

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Peel Regional Police say a child has died after being struck by a train in Mississauga, Ont.

Police say the child was struck on Tuesday night and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the collision happened near Lolita Gardens and Silver Creek Boulevard.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie says on Twitter that the child was four years old.

She says the loss of a child is nothing short of a tragedy and her heart goes out to the family and loved ones as they grieve.

Police are investigating and have released few details about what happened.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2022

