May 31, 2023 at 16 h 44 min
The Canadian Press
Peel Region police rescue 13 from alleged human trafficking, charge 5 suspects

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police in Peel Region say 13 people have been rescued and five suspects have been charged after an investigation into alleged human trafficking in Mississauga, Ont. 

Det. David Laing says the investigation began in April 2022 after police received a complaint regarding an illegal bawdy house operating out of a condominium in the city. 

He says investigators identified an alleged criminal network operating multiple illegal bawdy houses in Mississauga.

Laing says a total of 13 victims – who are all of Chinese descent and have varying immigration status – were rescued, and 12 of them were recruited domestically.

Police say four women, whose ages range between 39 and 63, have been arrested and charged with several criminal offences including deriving material benefit from sexual service, communicating for the purpose for consideration for sexual service and trafficking controlled substances. 

They say a 71-year-old man is also facing a charge of cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2023.

