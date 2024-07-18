Peel Regional Police detail results of major firearms probe

July 17, 2024 at 20 h 00 min
The Canadian Press
Peel Regional Police detail results of major firearms probe

Peel police say they have seized the largest number of firearms in a single investigation in the force’s history.

Police say 71 illegal firearms have been seized as part of the investigation dubbed “Project Chrome.”

Police say 10 suspects were charged with 185 offences, including drug and firearms trafficking.

Chief Nishan Duraiappah says the investigation started in Peel region and then expanded into the United States.

He says the level of criminality revealed in the investigation posed a significant public safety risk.

Peel police say several other forces, in Ontario and in the United States, assisted in the investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2024.

