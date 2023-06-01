Penny Oleksiak withdraws from world swimming championship with injury

June 1, 2023 at 15 h 23 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Penny Oleksiak has withdrawn from the world swimming championships because of injury.

Swimming Canada says the 22-year-old from Toronto, who is Canada’s most decorated Olympian with a career seven medals, has a left shoulder condition that will not allow her to compete July 14-30 in Fukuoka, Japan.

Oleksiak had been trying to find her form after left knee surgery in August, 2022.

She competed in May in the Barcelona leg of the Mare Nostrum tour.

Oleksiak and her coaches decided after that meet she should focus on rehabilitation ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

“Swimming at Mare Nostrum was a checkpoint for worlds and I gave it my best shot,” Oleksiak said. “We reviewed my swims there and it showed me the level I want to get back to. Now I need to focus on my rehab to get back to where I want to be and put myself in position to be at my best next season.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2023.

