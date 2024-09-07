Person hospitalized for Ontario’s first human case of rabies since 1967

BRANT, Ont. — Ontario is reporting the first human case of rabies contracted in the province in more than half a century.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says officials believe the person caught the virus after having direct contact with a bat in Ontario.

The Brant County Health Unit says the person is in hospital after being exposed in the Timiskaming region in the northern part of the province.

The health unit says bats across Ontario have tested positive for rabies, but noted that the virus is very rare in people and nobody else has caught rabies in the province since 1967.

The virus causes inflammation of the spinal cord and brain, and is very serious.

Officials say there has never been a documented case of human-to-human rabies spread, but the patient’s family is being monitored for symptoms and offered treatment nonetheless.

Public Health Ontario says rabies is common in bats, so anyone who has come into contact with one should seek immediate treatment, even if they don’t have a visible bite or scratch.

“Immediate medical care following suspected rabies exposures is critical,” Moore said in a written statement Friday.

Those who are bitten or scratched by other animals known to carry rabies, including raccoons, foxes and skunks, should also see a doctor.

From there, the health-care provider will consult with local public health officials to assess the risk of rabies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2024.