November 18, 2024 at 13 h 30 min
The Canadian Press
Peterborough, Ont., man charged with murder after alleged tenant altercation: police

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Police in Peterborough, Ont., say a 38-year-old man has been charged with murder following an alleged altercation between two residents at an apartment building that left a man dead Saturday night.

Police say they were called to a building in the city’s west end about an altercation between two tenants just before 8 p.m.

They say officers found a man outside the building without vital signs.

Police say emergency officials performed life-saving measures, but the 62-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

They say the suspect has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Police say they believe it was a targeted incident and there are no ongoing public safety concerns.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2024.

