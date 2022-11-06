PHF Roundup: Howard stars in overtime as Six top Whitecaps 3-2

TORONTO — Brittany Howard scored her second goal of the game 54 seconds into overtime to lead the Toronto Six past the Minnesota Whitecaps 3-2 on Saturday in Premier Hockey Federation action.

It was the first game of the 2022-23 PHF season.

Howard also assisted on Shiann Darkangelo’s goal at the 12:27 mark of the third period, tying the game 2-2 for Toronto (1-0-0).

Elaine Chuli made 25 saves for the win in net.

Sidney Morin and Natalie Snodgrass gave Minnesota (0-0-1) a 2-1 lead by the 8:20 mark of the second period.

Amanda Leveille stopped 29 shots in net for the Whitecaps.

The Montreal Force defeated the host Buffalo Beauts 5-4 in an eight-round Saturday night shootout.

Ann-Sophie Bettez, Jade Downie-Landry, Sarah Lefort and Kim Deschenes scored for the Force in regulation time, who trailed 3-2 heading into the final period.

Montreal scored twice in the shutout, while Buffalo scored once. Buffalo outshot Montreal 34-26.

In the final game of the night, the Boston Pride beat the Connecticut Whale 4-0

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2022.