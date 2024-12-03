Phil Verster quits top job at Ontario’s Metrolinx, infrastructure boss to take over

December 2, 2024 — Changed at 15 h 40 min on December 2, 2024
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Allison Jones, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Phil Verster quits top job at Ontario’s Metrolinx, infrastructure boss to take over

TORONTO — The head of provincial transit agency Metrolinx is resigning after seven years on the job, having become the target of frequent criticism for the failure to open the long-delayed Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

Phil Verster has accepted a new position and will be moving on as soon as Dec. 16, Premier Doug Ford announced Monday.

“I want to thank Phil for his many years of service to Ontario,” Ford wrote in a statement.

“Phil led and supported explosive growth in transit construction, including the largest expansion of public transit in North America. The transportation landscape in Ontario will be permanently better because of his contributions.”

The agency — and Verster specifically — have come under frequent fire for the long-delayed Eglinton Crosstown project, which was supposed to open in 2020. There is still no projected opening date for the rail line that has been under construction since 2011.

Verster has blamed the contractor for delays, but critics have long been calling for Verster himself to be fired for failing to deliver the transit line.

Green Party deputy leader Aislinn Clancy said Verster’s departure is an “important first step” toward accountability.

“His decade of delays has impacted millions of residents and businesses, whose tax dollars have been paying his million-dollar salary while LRT stations on Eglinton sit empty,” she wrote.

Verster made $838,097 last year plus about $13,400 in taxable benefits, according to public sector salary disclosure.

Ford has tapped Michael Lindsay, the president and CEO of Infrastructure Ontario, to be the interim president and CEO of Metrolinx.

Lindsay’s top priority will be opening the Eglinton Crosstown as soon as it is safe to do so, Ford wrote.

Lindsay has most recently been in the public eye as one of the faces of the government’s decision to abruptly close the Ontario Science Centre over concerns with its roof.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Negotiations between Canada Post, union still on hold
Ontario News

Negotiations between Canada Post, union still on hold

TORONTO — Canada Post says it's waiting for a response from the union representing some 55,000 striking workers after it offered…