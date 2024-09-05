Phillies beat the Blue Jays for a two game sweep

TORONTO (AP) — Kyle Schwarber matched a major league record with his 13th leadoff home run this season, Kody Clemens and JT Realmuto also went deep and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 on Wednesday for a two-game series sweep.

Cristopher Sánchez (10-9) struck out seven in seven innings for the NL East-leading Phillies (83-56), who have won four straight and nine of 11.

Schwarber finished 2 for 3. He singled in the second, struck out in the fifth and was replaced by a pinch runner after he walked in the eighth.

Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper left after he was hit on the left elbow by a 92 mph fastball in the first inning. Edmundo Sosa pinch hit for Harper to begin the third and took over at third base, with Clemens moving from third to first.

Sánchez didn’t walk a batter. He was charged with two runs and six hits, including five doubles.

RAYS 9, TWINS 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., (AP) — Yandy Díaz hit a two-run homer in an eight-run fourth inning and Tampa Bay went on to beat Minnesota.

All eight runs were scored off Louie Varland (0-6), who was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to follow opener Ronny Henríquez. Taylor Walls had a two-run single and José Caballero had an RBI single in the inning. The Rays also scored on a pair of fielder’s choice grounders with the infield in and an errant pickoff throw by Varland.

Walls picked up his third RBI of the game on an eighth-inning sacrifice fly.

Carlos Santana hit his 20th homer during a four-run seventh for the Twins, who still hold the second AL wild card despite going 5-11 since August 18.

WHITE SOX 8, ORIOLES 1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jonathan Cannon pitched into the sixth inning and the Chicago White Sox homered three times, snapping their 12-game losing streak with a victory over Baltimore.

Nicky Lopez, Andrew Vaughn and Dominic Fletcher went deep for the White Sox, who improved to 32-109 this season. They need to go 11-10 the rest of the way to avoid matching the post-1900 record of 120 losses by the 1962 New York Mets.

Cannon (3-9) allowed a run and five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

REDS 12, ASTROS 5

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jonathan India led off Cincinnati’s nine-run first inning with a 436-foot homer and the Reds cruised to their second straight victory over Houston Astros.

The Reds went to work right away against Spencer Arrighetti (7-12), with India hitting his 11th career lead-off homer and the first since July 12.

Elly De La Cruz had a double and a single in the first, two RBIs and his major league-leading 62nd stolen base. Tyler Stephenson and Amed Rosario each drove in two runs during the outburst.

Arrighetti didn’t get out of the first, allowing six hits and walking three.

Reds starter Nick Martinez (7-6) pitched into the sixth, allowing four runs and six hits. He struck out seven. Brett Suter went the final 3 1/3, allowing a run and three hits for his first save.

MARLINS 4, NATIONALS 3, 10 INNINGS

MIAMI (AP) — Xavier Edwards hit an RBI single in the 10th inning and Miami beat the Washington.

Automatic runner Griffin Conine advanced to third on Nick Fortes’ groundout. Edwards followed with a soft line drive off Derek Law (7-3) that bounced into left field for Miami’s first win of the season against Washington after eight losses.

John McMillon (1-1) pitched the top of the 10th for the win.

The Marlins overcame a 3-2 deficit on Jake Burger’s tying single in the eighth. Edwards and Connor Norby hit two-out singles against Nationals reliever Jose Ferrer. Kyle Finnegan relieved Ferrer and allowed Burger’s line drive to left.

BRAVES 5, ROCKIES 2

ATLANTA (AP) — Jarred Kelenic hit a three-run home run and Atlanta continued their mastery of Colorado.

Charlie Morton (8-7) pitched five innings to pick up the win, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out eight. Atlanta starters have now gone 23 straight games allowing three runs or fewer, the longest streak in the majors this season.

Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth inning and extended his scoreless streak to 23 1/3 innings while picking up his 30th save.

Michael Harris II was 2 for 5 with a double and a run scored and Jorge Soler had an RBI.

Rockies rookie Bradley Blalock (1-2), who grew up in an Atlanta suburb, gave up four runs in five innings while walking six and allowing four hits. It was his fifth career start.

METS 8, RED SOX 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Jesse Winker hit his fifth career grand slam, Phil Maton wriggled out of an eighth-inning jam and the surging New York Mets matched a season high by winning their seventh straight game over Boston.

The Mets completed a three-game sweep of Boston, which has lost six of its last seven, and have now won 14 of their last 19 games to pull within a half-game of Atlanta for the third NL wild-card spot.

New York had just four hits after Winker’s first-inning homer against Tanner Houck (8-10), but relievers Alex Young, Huascar Brazobán and Danny Young (3-0) induced inning-ending double plays in the fifth, sixth and seventh before Maton retired Masataka Yoshida on a liner to strand runners at the corners in the eighth.

CARDINALS 3, BREWERS 2, 10 INNINGS

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luken Baker singled home the go-ahead run with two outs in the 10th inning to give St. Louis a victory over Milwaukee.

The Cardinals won two of three from the NL Central-leading Brewers, with extra-inning victories each of the last two nights. St. Louis won 7-4 in 12 innings on Tuesday.

Milwaukee went 0 for 15 with runners in scoring position.

St. Louis had a runner at third with two outs in the 10th when Joel Payamps (3-7) intentionally walked Nolan Arenado. Milner, who was promoted from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, came out of the bullpen to make his first major league appearance since Aug. 8.

Baker came in as a pinch-hitter and sent a grounder up the middle to drive in Masyn Winn.

ROYALS 4, GUARDIANS 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tommy Pham hit his first home run for Kansas City, a tiebreaking, three-run drive in a four-run fourth inning, and the Royals stopped a season-high, seven-game losing streak with a win over Cleveland.

Seth Lugo (15-8) allowed one run and five hits in seven innings. He is one win behind Detroit’s Tarik Skubal and Atlanta’s Chris Sale, who are tied for the major league lead. Lugo is 11-1 with a 1.40 ERA in 15 starts with four days’ rest.

Kansas City (76-65) closed within one percentage point of Minnesota (75-64) for the second AL wild card spot. The Royals and Twins are both 4 1/2 games behind AL Central-leading Cleveland (80-60).

RANGERS 10, YANKEES 6

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rookie Wyatt Langford had three hits, scored three runs and drove in two a night after his game-ending grand slam against the Yankees, and Texas beat New York.

Langford made a leaping catch at the top of the left-field wall on Giancarlo Stanton’s drive with two on for the final out after the Yankees had trimmed a 10-2 deficit on Trent Grisham’s ninth-inning grand slam against Grant Anderson. The catch gave Kirby Yates his 26th save in 27 chances.

Juan Soto, who had three hits, ended Nathan Eovaldi’s scoreless outing on his 38th homer, a two-run shot in the fifth inning. But Aaron Judge, the majors’ home run leader with 51, had a season-high ninth consecutive game without going deep on an 0-for-3 night.

Grisham was a late-inning defensive replacement hitting in Soto’s spot. Duke Ellis, who went to high school in East Texas, followed Grisham’s slam with his first big league hit.

ANGELS 10, DODGERS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mickey Moniak hit a first-inning three-run homer and Griffin Canning pitched 6 2/3 strong innings in the Los Angeles Angels’ victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani went 0 for 4, finishing his two-game return to Angel Stadium 1 for 8 with an RBI triple and two runs scored Tuesday.

Taylor Ward homered in his third straight game, and rookie Niko Kavadas also went deep in the long-struggling Angels’ second victory over the major league-leading Dodgers in the last 14 games of the Freeway Series.

Canning (5-12) had another high point in his up-and-down season, yielding four hits and four walks while striking out seven and holding the Dodgers scoreless until the seventh. The victory was Canning’s first since Aug. 4.

Bobby Miller (2-4) had another rough outing for the Dodgers, who lost for only the fourth time in 16 games. He yielded seven runs on five hits and three walks over five innings despite striking out eight.

MARINERS 16, ATHLETICS 3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mitch Garver and Luis Urías both drove in four runs, George Kirby struck out nine in six innings and Seattle beat Oakland.

Seattle, which entered the day 5 1/2 games back of the last AL wild card spot, recorded a season high in runs and snapped a four-game losing streak to get back to .500 at 70-70. The Mariners scored seven times in the seventh inning to pull away, sending 12 batters to the plate. They added four more runs in the eighth.

Kirby (11-10) improved to 5-0 against the A’s in his career and had eight strikeouts through the first four innings.

DIAMONDBACKS 6, GIANTS 4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Zac Gallen pitched six hitless innings for his 50th career victory and Arizona held on to beat the San Francisco.

Gallen (11-6) had eight strikeouts, threw 63 of his 100 pitches for strikes and overcame four walks to win for the second time six starts.

Eugenio Suárez and Pavin Smith hit solo home runs to help the Diamondbacks (79-61) move within five games of the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. Arizona holds the second NL wild-card spot.

LaMonte Wade Jr. homered and had four RBIs for the Giants.