Phillies slugger Bryce Harper leaves game at Toronto after being hit on left elbow by pitch

September 4, 2024 at 20 h 25 min
The Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper left Wednesday’s game at Toronto after being hit on the left elbow by a pitch.

Harper winced in pain and grabbed his elbow after he was struck by a 92 mph fastball from right-hander Bowden Francis in the first inning.

Harper stayed in to run the bases and played defense in the first and second innings. Edmundo Sosa pinch hit for Harper to begin the third and took over at third base, with Kody Clemens moving from third to first.

Harper is hitting .282 with 26 home runs and 76 RBIs. The 31-year-old, who recently acknowledged playing through nagging wrist and elbow issues, is in his first full season at first base after right elbow surgery caused a move from right field.

Harper returned 160 days after Tommy John surgery on his right elbow on Nov. 23, 2022.

___

