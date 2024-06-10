TORONTO — Twin sisters Katherine and Michelle Plouffe headline Canada’s 3×3 women’s basketball roster for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Paige Crozon of Humboldt, Sask., and Kacie Bosch of Lethbridge, Alta., join Edmonton’s Plouffe sisters on the roster announced Monday by Canada Basketball and the Canadian Olympic Committee.

The 3×3 team qualified for Paris by finishing third at an Olympic qualifying tournament last month.

Canada defeated host Hungary 21-10 in the third-place game to clinch its first Olympic appearance in the event, which made its debut at the Tokyo Games..

Katherine and Michelle Plouffe, ranked first and second respectively in the FIBA 3×3 Individual World Rankings, return to the Olympics for the first time since representing Canada as part of the senior women’s basketball team at the 2016 Rio Games.

Crozon and Bosch will both make their Olympic debuts.

“Being a part of this program from the ground up has been just so worth it to build something like this,” Michelle Plouffe said in a statement. “I’m proud of everyone who has been a part of this team and program, from the staff and players to all those who have supported and encouraged us and told us to keep working towards it.”

Canada is one of eight women’s teams competing in 3×3 women’s basketball, which will take place July 30 to Aug. 5 (Days 4 to 10) at La Concorde, the urban sports park constructed in Place de la Concorde.

Th Canadians head to Paris with recent international success, including a gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and top-three finishes at the last three FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup tournaments.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2024.