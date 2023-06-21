Poet Stuart Ross wins Trillium Book Award for ‘The Book of Grief and Hamburgers’

June 21, 2023 at 0 h 11 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

TORONTO — An unflinching meditation on loss and mortality has won Ontario’s top book prize.

Stuart Ross took home the $20,000 Trillium Book Award on Tuesday night for “The Book of Grief and Hamburgers.”

Ross wrote the book — which is described as a hybrid between essays, memoir and poetry — after his brother died and his closest friend was diagnosed with a terminal illness. 

Meanwhile the $10,000 Trillium Book Award for Poetry went to Sanna Wani for “My Grief, the Sun.” 

Gilles Lacombe won the French-language Trillium Book Award, also worth $20,000, for “Circé des hirondelles.”

“Le secret de Paloma” by Michèle Laframboise was awarded the $10,000 prize for the best French-language children’s book.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Global Affairs says it is seeking information on death of Canadian in Germany
Ontario News

Global Affairs says it is seeking information on death of Canadian in Germany

Global Affairs has confirmed the death of a Canadian citizen in Germany, after police in the Kempten…

Search and recovery operation ongoing after RCAF helicopter crash near Petawawa
Ontario News

Search and recovery operation ongoing after RCAF helicopter crash near Petawawa

PETAWAWA, Ont. — A search and recovery operation was underway near Garrison Petawawa early Tuesday…