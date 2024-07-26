Poilievre says Ontario teenager’s killing shows Liberal, NDP policies have failed

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre blamed a national rise in crime and the recent killing of an Ontario teenager on what he calls failed Liberal and NDP policies.

Poilievre delivered a stump speech in London, Ont., Thursday, just one day after the community held a vigil for Breanna Broadfoot, 17, who police say was a victim of intimate partner violence.

Poilievre said the suspect had previously been arrested, but was released before the fatal attack on Broadfoot.

“She is just the latest victim of the radical, Liberal-NDP wacko catch-and-release justice system,” Poilievre said Thursday, standing at a podium in front of a school playground.

He took aim at both the government and the NDP, who have supported the Liberals in key votes for the last two years.

“It allows the same repeat violent offenders to go free again and again.”

The volume and severity of police-reported crime has been on “an upward trend that began in 2015,” Statistics Canada said in a report released Thursday.

When it comes to violent crime, the severity index increased 32 per cent since that year, which the Conservatives emphasize was when the Liberal government was first elected.

The overall crime severity index was up two per cent in 2023, the report shows.

The violent crime severity index “remained virtually unchanged” last year, the statistics agency said, because there was a decline in more serious crimes such as homicide.

However, there was nearly a seven per cent increase in violent crimes such as assault, robbery and extortion, Statistics Canada said.

Justice Minister Arif Virani offered condolences to Broadfoot’s family on Thursday “for the heartbreaking tragedy that should have never happened,” but put the blame on the provinces.

“We’ve acted on the provinces’ calls for stronger Criminal Code measures. Now it’s time for them to enforce the law effectively,” Virani said in a statement Thursday.

Last year, the Liberal government collaborated with all provinces and territories to make changes to the bail system.

They require defendants who have been arrested and charged with certain offences to prove to the court why they should be released, instead of the Crown having to prove why they should stay behind bars.

“Provinces must ensure that police and prosecutors have the necessary tools for proper monitoring and enforcement.”

Earlier this week premiers renewed their calls for the federal government to review Canada’s bail system, in light of another recent stabbing death of a woman last month in British Columbia.

Tori Dunn, 30, was killed in her home in Surrey, B.C., in June. The suspect had a long and violent criminal history and had been released just weeks before she was killed.

Her death spurred premiers to call for Ottawa to take a closer look at the implementation of new bail laws, but the federal government argues provincial courts, prosecutors and police hold all the data they need to evaluate how it’s working.

“Last year’s amendments to federal bail legislation represent valuable progress, but recent troubling incidents suggest this legislation may not be functioning as intended,” the premiers said in a joint statement after meeting in Halifax last week.

Virani said Thursday he’s ready to work with all orders of government to keep Canadians safe, but that “exploiting these tragedies for political gain is unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, Poilievre touted his party’s tough-on-crime plan Thursday, and promised if he becomes prime minister he will prevent repeat violent offenders from being eligible for bail, house arrest, probation or parole.

He also pledged to stop the flow of federally regulated drugs, commonly referred to as safer supply, and close supervised consumption sites near schools.

He plans to redirect federal funds toward treatment and recovery services including, detox, counselling, group therapy, sweat lodges, physical exercise, job placement and transitional housing.

The New Democrats deny having any part in contributing to the increased crime rate because they are not in government.

Conservatives allege the New Democrats are partially to blame because they support the government in confidence votes in the House of Commons as part of their political pact with the Liberals to prevent an early election.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said he questions how genuine Poilievre’s comments are, and accused him on Thursday of playing politics with people’s lives.

Singh has said bail reform cannot be the only solution to keep communities safe. New Democrats have called for better supervision of people who are released on bail, and stronger support for people experiencing mental health and addiction.

The Statistics Canada report released Thursday shows 2023 crime increase was driven largely by a higher rate of police-reported child pornography, fraud, shoplifts and vehicle theft.

As for violent crimes last year, extortion was up 35 per cent, robbery was up four per cent, and assault committed with a weapon or causing bodily harm was up seven per cent.

The report shows homicides were down 14 per cent compared to last year, and sexual violations against children were also down 10 per cent in 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2024.