Poilievre would impose life sentences for trafficking over 40 mg of fentanyl

OTTAWA — Pierre Poilievre says a Conservative government would bring in mandatory life sentences for those convicted of trafficking, production and distribution of over 40 mg of fentanyl.

The Conservative leader said early Wednesday the penalty should be the same as murder.

Poilievre is scheduled to hold a news conference in Vancouver later Wednesday.

The Conservatives also want traffickers caught with between 20 mg and 40 mg of the drug to be sentenced to 15 years in prison.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, two milligrams can kill a person. Health Canada says “a few grains” can be deadly.

The announcement by the Tories comes as U.S. President Donald Trump has been complaining about fentanyl entering the United States from Canada.

Poilievre said that whether people agree with Trump’s rationale for threatening tariffs or not, “we shouldn’t be taking action to stop drugs just to please him” in a video posted to his social media channels.

The Conservative leader said action should be taken to stop the overdose crisis.

The U.S. has been threatening to impose crippling tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods headed to the U.S. if the two countries don’t do more to prevent fentanyl smuggling and illegal border crossings.

Trump delayed the implementation of tariffs earlier this week after Canada outlined its latest border plan, including new measures such as creating the role of a fentanyl czar.

Poilievre concluded his video by repeating a long running campaign promise that his government would focus on providing treatment for people with addiction.

He’s also said he would defund programs that provide prescribed narcotics to people at a greater risk of an overdose due to a toxic street drug supply.

Poilievre has been critical of the term “safer supply” used to describe these programs, and issues of diversion where users sell prescribed alternatives like hydromorphone on the street.

The Conservative leader has also shared support for the idea of mandatory, involuntary drug treatment for minors and people who are in prison.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2025.