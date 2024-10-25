Police appeal for info on fifth anniversary of alleged hit-and-run that killed teen

TORONTO — Toronto police are appealing to the public for information on the five-year anniversary of an alleged hit-and-run that killed a 16-year-old boy.

Det. Sgt. Brandon Price says Matthew Dreaver was out at night with his 14-year-old friend when they had “an interaction” with two men in the city’s east end in October 2019.

He says the interaction led to the two men getting into a black or blue Hyundai Sante Fe SUV then chasing the two boys, who fled on foot.

Price alleges the two men found the boys near Stan Wadlow Park and the passenger got out of the car, after which the driver mounted the curb and fatally struck Dreaver.

He says police have “exhausted all of the available avenues” of the investigation, and it will be difficult to identify the suspect without new information.

Price says investigators are asking for the SUV passenger to come forward as a witness, as police believe he was not in the vehicle when Dreaver was allegedly struck, nor do they believe he was aware the alleged incident would happen.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2024.