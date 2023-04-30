Police arrest, charge 16-year-old in shooting at bar in Greater Sudbury, Ont.

Police say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in a deadly shooting at a city bar in northern Ontario.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service says officers were called to the Overtime Sports Bar in Greater Sudbury on April 21 around 10:30 p.m.

They allege an argument between a group of males escalated until a 22-year-old man was shot, and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Investigators say the others involved in the fight, including the youth who allegedly fired the gun, fled the scene before police arrived.

They say the Toronto Police Service arrested a 16-year-old on Saturday shortly after 7:30 a.m. who they say is believed to be responsible for the fatal shooting.

Police say the boy has been charged with a number of criminal offences, including murder and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

They say he appeared in court in Toronto on Saturday to answer to the charges and remains in custody.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2023.