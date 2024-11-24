Police arrest seven after interrupting violent home invasion

November 23, 2024 at 23 h 24 min
The Canadian Press
Police arrest seven after interrupting violent home invasion

VAUGHAN, Ont. — York Regional Police say they have arrested seven suspects, including a 13-year-old, in a case of a violent, targeted home invasion.

Police say officers were called at about 9 p.m. Friday for reports of an armed home invasion at Ventura Way and Beverley Glen Boulevard, finding several suspects inside the home and others waiting in vehicles outside.

The vehicles crashed into police cars as the occupants tried to escape.

Police placed one suspect in handcuffs before chasing after the others from the vehicles, but the handcuffed suspect was able to get away.

Authorities say four people from the vehicles were arrested while three inside the home were detained, with police adding that one victim was taken to hospital in serious condition.

York police say the handcuffed suspect escaped and is described as being male, with all-black clothing and his hands cuffed behind his back.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2024.

