Police break up large crowd, charge teen in Oakville fireworks gathering

May 23, 2023 at 17 h 47 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Police break up large crowd, charge teen in Oakville fireworks gathering

TORONTO — Halton Region police say a 15-year-old boy has been charged after allegedly shooting a firework at officers during a large youth gathering on Victoria Day in Oakville, Ont. 

Police say they responded Monday night to several reports of youth shooting fireworks into the air and at each other at a retail plaza. 

They say as many as 300 youth were in the area and a 15-year-old allegedly let off a firework in the officers’ direction as police were breaking up the crowd. 

Police say the 15-year-old was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon. 

They say several others at the gathering were given provincial offence notices.

The force says no injuries or damage were reported from the gathering. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2023.

———

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Ontario News

Three teens charged, police search for fourth after Oakville school stabbing

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Police west of Toronto say three teens are facing assault charges and a warrant has…

Ontario putting $51M over three years to tackle auto theft
Ontario News

Ontario putting $51M over three years to tackle auto theft

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Ontario is spending $51 million over three years to try to fight auto theft, which the government says has increased…

Ontario News

Three men charged with first-degree murder in Ont. death of Alberta man

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Three men are facing murder charges in the death of a 27-year-old man from Alberta…