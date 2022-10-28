Police charge dump truck driver in fatal crash that killed two in Markham, Ont.

October 28, 2022 at 18 h 38 min
The Canadian Press
MARKHAM, Ont. — Police say the driver of a dump truck is facing charges after a crash that left two people dead in Markham, Ont. earlier this week.

York Regional Police say they responded to reports of a crash on Wednesday around 2 p.m. involving a dump truck with a trailer and an Acura with three people inside.

They say the driver of the Acura, a 21-year-old male, and a 23-year-old female passenger were found dead at the scene.

A 52-year-old female passenger was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

Police say the 46-year-old male driver of the truck remained at the scene with no injuries.

The Vaughan, Ont., man has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death and one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and will appear in court in late November.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2022.

