Police charge educational assistant over alleged relationship with former student

Police say an educational assistant at St. Mary’s Catholic School in the City of Welland has been charged with sexual assault and interference over an alleged intimate relationship with a 14-year-old male.

Niagara Regional Police say a 48-year-old female was in a relationship with the victim, who is a former student.

Detectives have been investigating the allegations of sexual assault and interference since June of this year.

Police say the relationship is alleged to have lasted for three months.

Tracy Coleman of Port Colborne was arrested and charged with the two offences.

Police say they have reason to believe there may be more victims, and are asking anyone with information to reach out.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2024.