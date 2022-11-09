Police charge Toronto man with second-degree murder in fatal stabbing

TORONTO — Police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal stabbing in Toronto earlier this week.

Toronto police say they responded to reports of a stabbing on Sunday evening and found a wounded man.

They say he died in hospital.

Police say a 41-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with second-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Toronto.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2022.