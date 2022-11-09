Police charge Toronto man with second-degree murder in fatal stabbing

November 9, 2022 at 14 h 04 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Police charge Toronto man with second-degree murder in fatal stabbing

TORONTO — Police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal stabbing in Toronto earlier this week. 

Toronto police say they responded to reports of a stabbing on Sunday evening and found a wounded man.

They say he died in hospital.

Police say a 41-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with second-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Toronto. 

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2022.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

Ontario News

Man, 20, charged with second-degree murder in west Toronto shooting

TORONTO — A 20-year-old Toronto man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal shooting…

Ontario News

Toronto man, 18, charged with second-degree murder of boy

TORONTO — A man from Toronto has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy on Saturday.  Toronto police…

Man charged with two counts of second-degree murder in women’s deaths in Toronto
Ontario News

Man charged with two counts of second-degree murder in women’s deaths in Toronto

TORONTO — Police say a man has been charged in the deaths of two women after officers responded to…