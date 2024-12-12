Police ID human remains found in Peterborough, Ont., river more than 35 years ago

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Peterborough police have identified human remains in a decades-old cold case as those of a man who they say was a victim of homicide.

Police say recreational divers found a human skull in the Otonabee River in Peterborough on July 10, 1988, but extensive air and underwater searches failed to recover the rest of the body.

They say a post-mortem examination at the time revealed the skull belonged to a male and that he had been murdered.

Police say that thanks to advanced DNA testing technology, the victim has now been identified as Gerald Durocher, who would have been 38 years old at the time of his death.

They say the remains were sent to a Texas-based forensic testing company in October 2021, and genome sequencing was used to build a DNA profile and identify potential relatives.

They say police then interviewed relatives and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service performed further DNA testing to confirm Durocher’s identity.

Police say Durocher had connections in Ontario, including Ottawa, as well as the Quesnel, B.C., area and investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2024.