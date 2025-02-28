Police ID victim, downgrade murder charge in Ont. restaurant fire

February 27, 2025
The Canadian Press
NOBLETON, Ont. — York Regional Police have identified the victim of a fatal late-night restaurant fire north of Toronto and downgraded a murder charge against the alleged arsonist.

Police say the body of 22-year-old Bassam Mhaidat from Mississauga was found inside the burned down restaurant on Feb. 16.

Police say the accused is now facing a manslaughter charge, downgraded from the second-degree murder charge police had announced earlier this month.

The 22-year-old man still faces an arson charge.

Police say emergency crews responded to a restaurant engulfed in flames just before 3 a.m. in Nobleton, a community in King Township.

Firefighters put out the fire and found a body inside.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2025.

