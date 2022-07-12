Police identify 32-year-old man found dead in tent in Hamilton

July 12, 2022 — Changed at 16 h 42 min on July 12, 2022
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press

Hamilton police have identified a person who was found dead in a tent in the city’s east end as 32-year-old Stanley Gordon Waite. 

The Hamilton Police Service says it received information regarding a “suspicious death” on Monday and that officers later located Waite’s body in a tent near the rail tracks in the area of Lottridge Street and Landsdowne Avenue. 

The force says an autopsy is being performed at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto.

Jackie Penman with the Hamilton Police Service confirmed that Waite was “sleeping rough,” which refers to sleeping outdoors, usually because a person does not have a home or shelter.

Police say Devon Pastoric, 32, from the Hamilton area, has been charged with second-degree murder in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone who may have been in the area over the weekend or who has information related to this incident to contact them. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2022.  

———

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.  

