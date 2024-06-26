Police identify family of four found dead in rural community near Windsor

ESSEX, ONTARIO, CANADA — Police confirmed Wednesday that four people found dead in a rural home in southwestern Ontario last week were members of the same family.

The four have been identified as 41-year-old Carly Walsh, 42-year-old Steven Walsh, 13-year-old Madison Walsh and eight-year-old Hunter Walsh.

Ontario Provincial Police said they went to a home in the community of Harrow last Thursday after receiving a request to check on the well-being of someone inside.

Police said they cannot confirm the cause of death at this time but they believe there is no imminent threat to public safety.

Members of the community south of Windsor held a vigil on the weekend to honour the family.

Friends have described Carly Walsh as a supportive friend who worked tirelessly for her community.

Treena Upcott, a friend of the family, has said Walsh was caring and made sure those around her felt loved and appreciated.

The two kids were also keen to help out, she said, describing Madison as smart and bubbly, and her brother as lively and energetic.

Another family friend, Victoria Cranston, has said she hoped people would remember the children for their laughter and smiles.

Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy said the loss has left the community reeling.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2024.

