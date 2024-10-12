Police identify Toronto woman allegedly killed by woman accused in deaths of 2 others

October 11, 2024 at 20 h 16 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Police have identified a woman found dead in Toronto’s west end last week, one of three people allegedly killed by the same woman over the course of three days.

Investigators say Trinh Thi Vu, 66, was found inside a home in the Keele Street and Dundas Street West area last Tuesday.

Sabrina Kauldhar, 30, was arrested last week and charged with second-degree murder in Vu’s death.

Police have said the two knew each other but have not given any details about their relationship.

Kauldhar is also charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 47-year-old man found in Niagara Falls last Wednesday, and first-degree murder in the death of a 77-year-old man found in Hamilton last Thursday.

Police say they believe the men were randomly attacked.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2024.

