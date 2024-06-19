Police identify two victims of north Toronto shooting that left three dead

June 18, 2024 — Changed at 18 h 40 min on June 18, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Police identify two victims of north Toronto shooting that left three dead

TORONTO — Toronto police have identified the victims of a shooting that left three people dead, including the gunman, on Monday.

Police say 54-year-old Arash Missaghi of Toronto, and 44-year-old Samira Yousefi of Concord, Ont., were killed at a commercial building in north Toronto.

They say the third person found dead is a 46-year-old man who is believed to be responsible for the shooting.

Police previously said that a dispute at a business that conducts financial transactions escalated into the shooting that left two men and a woman dead.

A daycare and a school nearby were temporarily placed in lockdown but no children were hurt.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has offered her condolences to the families of those who died and says the city’s Community Crisis Response Program is working to support community members.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Toronto police searching for two suspects after shooting leaves 16-year-old dead
Ontario News

Toronto police searching for two suspects after shooting leaves 16-year-old dead

TORONTO — Toronto police are searching for two suspects in an ongoing homicide investigation after…

Toronto police say six people arrested at Walk with Israel event
Ontario News

Toronto police say six people arrested at Walk with Israel event

TORONTO — Toronto police say they arrested six people at a pro-Israel march on the weekend. The annual…

Toronto police investigating one suspected hate crime, make arrest in another
Ontario News

Toronto police investigating one suspected hate crime, make arrest in another

Toronto police say they are investigating a suspected hate-motivated crime and have made an arrest in…