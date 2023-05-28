Police in Hamilton investigate double homicide involving landlord and tenants

Hamilton police are investigating a double homicide in the east-end neighbourhood of Stoney Creek. A landlord allegedly shot and killed two tenants, barricaded himself in their home for hours and fired shots at police.

Officers responded to a home on Jones Road at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Saturday evening and found a 27-year-old woman and 28-year-old man, both tenants at the residence, shot dead.

The force says the tenants’ 57-year-old landlord barricaded himself in the residence with registered firearms. Police blocked off the area and negotiators were in talks with the man throughout the night in attempts to “peacefully resolve the incident.”

Police say he fired at an armoured police vehicle and later fired additional rounds, which “resulted in an interaction with police,” but did not clarify if the suspect was deceased or taken into custody.

Hamilton police spokeswoman Jackie Penman says the Special Investigations Unit has been contacted and has invoked its mandate.

Their Homicide Unit has interviewed several witnesses and is appealing for more. Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2023.