Police in Ontario say second teen charged after threats of violence against schools

Ontario Provincial Police say a second teenager has been arrested in connection with multiple threats of violence against schools in Canada and the United States.

Police say the threats began with anonymous calls to a Catholic high school in eastern Ontario last September and other incidents were reported in that region, as well as in New York state.

A 14-year-old boy from Nova Scotia was arrested in October and OPP now say another 14-year-old boy is facing charges following a search of a home in South Dundas Township, south of Ottawa.

In the latest arrest, the teenager has been charged with multiple offences, including uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and public mischief.

OPP say these charges relate to incidents in Kemptville, Ont., Iroquois, Ont., and New York state.

At the time of the Nova Scotia teen’s arrest, the FBI said the boy was also believed to be behind dozens of hoax threats to schools, government organizations, local police departments and other institutions across the U.S.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2025.