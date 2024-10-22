Police investigate multiple ‘large-scale’ butter thefts in Guelph, Ont.

GUELPH, Ont. — Police in Guelph, Ont., say large quantities of butter were recently stolen from two grocery stores – the latest in a series of butter thefts reported in the city this year.

Police allege two males separately entered a store in the city’s north end on Oct. 12 and placed multiple items in a cart – including three cases of butter worth more than $900 – before leaving through a receiving door.

They allege that four days later, two males stole four cases of butter worth more than $950 from another store and left through an emergency exit.

Police say there have been at least seven “large-scale” butter thefts in Guelph in the last 10 months.

They say it’s not known if all the incidents are related.

Police have released suspect descriptions and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2024.