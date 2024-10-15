Police investigate projectile pumpkins in London, Ont., offer cash reward for info

October 15, 2024 at 15 h 47 min
The Canadian Press
Police are offering a cash reward for information about a string of pumpkin-throwing incidents in London, Ont., over the long weekend.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after a pumpkin struck a transportation truck’s windshield on eastbound Highway 401 near Old Victoria Road, causing serious damage.

Police say about 40 minutes later, two more reports followed of transport trucks being hit with the seasonal gourds on eastbound Highway 402 near Oak Road.

Investigators say they do not yet have a description for the suspect or suspects behind the “dangerous and reckless acts.”

Police say while no one was injured by the pumpkin projectiles, throwing objects onto highways poses a “serious threat to public safety” and can cause collisions, severe injuries and deaths.

The OPP is offering up to $2,000 in cash rewards for anyone with information that could help them identify the perpetrators.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2024.

