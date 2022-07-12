Police investigating after man found dead in tent in Hamilton

July 12, 2022 at 15 h 03 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press

Hamilton police’s homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead in a tent in the city’s east end.

The Hamilton Police Service says it received information regarding a “suspicious death” on Monday and that officers later located the body of a man in a tent near the rail tracks in the area of Lottridge Street and Landsdowne Avenue. 

Jackie Penman with the Hamilton Police Service confirmed that the individual was “sleeping rough,” which refers to sleeping outdoors, usually because a person does not have a home or shelter.

Investigators say they’re working to identify the victim and notify the next of kin.

Police say a 32-year-old man was taken into custody in relation to the incident. 

Anyone who may have been in the area over the weekend or who has information related to this incident is asked to contact police. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2022.  

———

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.  

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

Man from Kingston, Ont., charged with 76 offences in sexual assaults investigation

A 38-year-old man from Kingston, Ont., has been charged with 76 criminal offences after allegedly sexually…

Ontario News

Hamilton Police investigating three separate shootings Monday night

Hamilton police are investigating three separate shootings that took place within the span of about an…