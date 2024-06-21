Police investigating after one dead, three injured in Vaughan, Ont., shooting

June 21, 2024 — Changed at 12 h 40 min on June 21, 2024
The Canadian Press
VAUGHAN, Ont. — York Regional Police say they are investigating after one person died and three people were injured in a shooting in Vaughan, Ont.

Police say officers responded to reports of gunshots in a home in the Woodbridge area just before 9 a.m. Friday.

They say officers found four people with gunshot injuries in the home and one of them was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say three people were taken hospital with unknown injures.

Investigators say they believe the shooting was targeted and they are looking for suspects.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2024.

