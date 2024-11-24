Police investigating after senior killed in Cadillac collision in Toronto

November 24, 2024 at 6 h 52 min
The Canadian Press
Police investigating after senior killed in Cadillac collision in Toronto

Toronto police are probing a fatal crash that killed a 71-year-old man in the city’s east end Thursday night.

Officers received a report of a personal injury collision in the Kennedy Road and McNicoll Avenue area just before midnight.

Police say a 71-year-old man was walking in the south crosswalk at Kennedy Road when a white Cadillac Escalade turned left onto southbound and collided with the man.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital with serious injuries and later died.

Police say the driver and the vehicle remain outstanding.

Investigators are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has security or dash camera footage to reach out.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2024.

