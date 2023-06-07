Police investigating after several Pride flags stolen in Hamilton

June 7, 2023 at 17 h 47 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Police investigating after several Pride flags stolen in Hamilton

HAMILTON — Police are investigating after several Pride flags were reported stolen from residences and schools in Hamilton. 

City police say they received reports of six Pride flags being stolen across Hamilton.

They say the thefts took place at two residences and four schools in the Hamilton Mountain area. 

Investigators say it’s unclear whether the thefts are connected. 

They are asking anyone with information about the stolen flags to contact them. 

Police say hate crime is unacceptable as it can negatively affect communities. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Missing child found dead in Ontario town, OPP investigating
Ontario News

Missing child found dead in Ontario town, OPP investigating

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, ONTARIO — Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a child was found dead in Hamilton Township at…

Police find two dead, one with life-threatening injuries at Hamilton home
Ontario News

Police find two dead, one with life-threatening injuries at Hamilton home

HAMILTON — Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a home southwest of Toronto. Hamilton…

Engaged couple shot dead in landlord-tenant row days away from moving out: families
Ontario News

Engaged couple shot dead in landlord-tenant row days away from moving out: families

Two tenants allegedly shot dead by their landlord over the weekend were just days away from moving out…