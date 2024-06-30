Police investigating after shooting in Hamilton kills one, leaves two others injured

June 30, 2024 at 15 h 37 min
The Canadian Press
HAMILTON — Hamilton Police say they are investigating an early-morning shooting at a party that left one person dead and two others injured.

They say they responded to a report of a shooting around 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the north Hamilton area.

When they arrived, they say they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries who reported he had been shot at a party at a short-term rental property nearby.

Police say when they arrived at the property, they learned at least two other victims had fled the scene and one victim died from his gunshot injuries in a nearby car.

Investigators are working to identify the victim and locate next of kin.

Police say there were roughly 60 people at the party and investigators are currently interviewing witnesses, adding no suspects have been identified yet.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2024.

