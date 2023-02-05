Police investigating after two people found dead in home east of Toronto

February 5, 2023 at 6 h 06 min
The Canadian Press
BOWMANVILLE, Ont. — Durham Regional Police Service says they are investigating after two people were found dead in a home east of Toronto.

Officers responded shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday after receiving a call to check on the well-being of the occupants of a home in Bowmanville, Ont.

When police arrived, they found two deceased adults with what authorities say were “obvious signs of trauma.”

They have not identified the victims or named any suspects.

Police say the two are the third and fourth victims of homicide in Durham Region in 2023. 

They are asking anyone with information or footage, including dashcam and home surveillance video, to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2023.

