Police investigating deadly crash between two snowmobiles in Georgian Bay Township

February 17, 2024 at 16 h 14 min
The Canadian Press
GEORGIAN BAY TOWNSHIP, ONT. — Provincial Police say they are investigating an overnight crash that killed a 52-year-old man in central Ontario.

Police say a driver died in a head-on crash involving two snowmobiles in Georgian Bay Township, about 170 kilometres north of Toronto.

Officers say they were called to the crash scene on an ice surface waterway, called Lost Channel, on Friday night.

They say the 52-year-old from Erin, Ont., died at a nearby marina after what police describe as an exhaustive three-and-a-half-hour land-based rescue.

They say the other driver, a 50-year-old man from Puslinch, Ont., was found near the crash scene uninjured.

Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2024.

